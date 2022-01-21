S’mores And More Under The Stars

Maymont Park 1000 Spottswood Road, Virginia 23220

Winter’s crisp, clear nights are perfect for campfires and stargazing. Join the staff at Maymont for a night under the stars while keeping warm around a campfire. Bundle up, bring a pair of binoculars or telescopes, and come ready to have a great time! Materials for making s’mores will be provided. Space is limited, please register by January 9.

All ages welcome; adult must accompany children ages 18 and under.

Program parking is available at the Maymont Farm. Please meet in the parking lot of the Maymont Farm.

Safety guidelines will be in place, based on the Commonwealth’s applicable regulations at the time of the program.

Info

Leisure & Recreation, outdoors
8043587166
