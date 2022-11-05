RVA Yoga Hang at the Valentine

Join us for an hour-long, all-levels vinyasa style yoga class, and stay after to explore the Valentine and the Wickham House with your fellow yogis!

The class is taught by Carly Shields (@carlyszenden), 200hr Registered Yoga Teacher.

Tickets cost $20 per person. Save your spot with a Venmo to @CarlyRVA or buy your ticket at https://bit.ly/Yogahang10.

Each ticket comes with admission to and tour of the Valentine museum and 1812 Wickham House. You are welcome to have other family or friends join you for the tour even if they don’t come to class.

Any experience level of yogi is welcome! Please bring your own mat and any props you wish to use. We’ll be practicing on a hardwood floor in a gallery.