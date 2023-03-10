The 13th Annual RVA Environmental Film Festival will hold its13th festival beginning Friday, March 10, extending through March 21. Unlike last year’s virtual festival all films will be held live and in person. Through generous sponsors such as Falls ofthe James Group - Sierra Club, Capital Region Land Conservancy, Vegan Action, Citizens’ ClimateLobby, City of Richmond, as well as others and in-kind donors and volunteers, the festival is able to bring films to the Richmond area that bring awareness of environmental issues of our community and our planet. Admission is free and open to the public.

The festival opens on March 10 at 7:30 pm at the Science Museum of Virginia Dome with the film WildCat, then continuing Saturday, 3/11, at 9:30 am at the Byrd Theater with a family portion of the festival with The Lorax, My Garden of a Thousand Bees, and Life on our Planet, followed by Halibun, Reflection: A Walk with Water, Built to Burn, Forest for the Trees, Slay. The festival continues Sunday, 3/12 at 2 pm at the Byrd Theater with Vanishing Insects Spell Trouble for Humans, Newtok, Nelson County: Lessons Learned. The annual film contest award will be presented on March 12 at 5:15 PM. The extended festival includes screenings as follows:

Monday, Mar 13 @ 6:30 PM, Libby Mill Library, Henrico County with The Falconer

Tuesday, Mar 14 @ 6:30 PM, University of Richmond, Ukrop Auditorium with Utama

Wednesday, Mar 15 @ 6:00 PM, Richmond City Main Library with Nature’s Clean Up Crew

Thursday, Mar 16 @ 6:00 PM, VCU Grace St. Theater with Youth Unstoppable

Thursday, Mar 16 @ 6:30 PM, St Stephens Episcopal Church with The Last Drop & Writing the Land

Friday, March 17 @ 6:30 PM, Robins Nature Center, Maymont with My Octopus Teacher

Saturday, Mar 18 @ 3 PM, First Unitarian-Universalist Church with Mossville, When Great Trees Fall

Sunday, Mar 19 @ 1 PM, First Unitarian-Universalist Church with The Great Electric Airplane Race

Tuesday, Mar 21 @ 6:00 PM, N. Courthouse Road Library, Chesterfield with Meet the Future.

For the latest times and locations as well as information about the films, and the RVAEnvironmental Film Festival visit: RVAEFF.ORG