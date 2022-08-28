Roots Concert Series with Level Best

Join the Frontier Culture Museum for our August American Roots Concert Series.

Each year, we welcome artist from across Virginia that represents the origins of the music we know and love today. For our fourth and final 2022 concert, we are hosting Level Best.

With exciting instrumental solo work, Level Best has that soulful polish, earned with years of playing Bluegrass and Country music; and their four lead singers provide a unique range of vocal combinations and colors. Level Best will bring an engaging repertoire of Bluegrass and Country gems to the Roots Music concert stage!

James Field – Guitar; Wally Hughes – Fiddle, Dobro; Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes – Mandolin; Terry Wittenberg – Banjo; Joe Hannabach – Bass

Tickets are $12 per person, $60 for a reserved table, and free to Annual Passholders.