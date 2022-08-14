Roots Concert Series with Blue Ridge Thunder

Each year, we welcome artist from across Virginia that represents the origins of the music we know and love today. For our second 2022 concert, we are hosting Blue Ridge Thunder.

Blueridge Thunder strives to provide our audience with a variety of bluegrass covers. From traditional bluegrass to some more modern sounds, Blue Ridge Thunder provides a hard-driving bluegrass set, along with some gospel and slower tunes.

They have recorded 2 CDs, and our original is titled The First Sounds of Thunder. Their latest project is a gospel CD titled Beautiful Home. Both were recorded and mastered with Robbie Meadows of Hazzard County Recording Studio, formerly of Major Recordings Studio.

Our Facebook social media page is “Blue Ridge Thunder.” There you can find videos of some of our recent venues.

Tickets are $12 per person, $60 for a reserved table, and free to Annual Passholders.