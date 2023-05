Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$40-$85, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Mark your calendars! This much-anticipated audience favorite returns to the Moss, filling the Fife with holiday cheer as only the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and its Holiday Pops program can. A cherished tradition for families and friends throughout Southwest Virginia, audiences of all ages love this spirited holiday event.

https://artscenter.vt.edu/performances/rso-pops-2023.html