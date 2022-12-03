Roanoke Symphony Orchestra "Holiday Pops Spectacular"

Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra.

A much-anticipated holiday music tradition and audience favorite returns to the Moss. Gather your friends and family and savor the spirit of the holidays as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra fills the theatre with music and cheer with its Holiday Pops Spectacular program. This merry musical program is for audiences of all ages.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra has performed annually at the Moss Arts Center since 2013, with the exception of 2020.

Saturday, December 3, 2021, 4 PM

Category A $75 | Category B $60 | Category C $40

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

