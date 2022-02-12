Join us for an amazing day of 60+ Virginia Craft Spirits, local Breweries and Wineries. PLUS, live music, great food & more!

Tickets for UNLIMITED sampling are only $45 in advance or $55 at the door!

!!!THERE ARE LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THIS EVENT!!!

Get your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-river-city-spirits-festival-tickets-241142974127

The gates open at 11am, so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer! Last call is 4:30pm, and the event will end at 5pm.

Entry Price includes:

* Sampling glass with access to UNLIMITED sampling from all participating distilleries, wineries, and breweries.

* Live Music, Games, & More!

* Many of the spirits being sampled are typically only available at the distillery! Bottles will be available for purchase to bring home with you.

This venue-full event will have local and regional distilleries, breweries, wineries, and breweries offering samples that come with your ticket price, food from on-site restaurants and other local vendors, fun games and live music from local artists!

This event will be indoor/outdoor, rain or shine.

Refunds are not available.

Please remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.

Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local