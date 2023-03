RITE OF SPRING & GRIEG CONCERTO – AWAKEN

James Ross, Music Director

Natalia Kazaryan

Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Maestro Ross pairs two symphonic music’s most popular works: Grieg’s lyrical, passionate piano concerto with Georgian pianist Natalia Kazaryan, and Stravinsky’s brutal, breathtaking ballet Rite of Spring. Cuban composer Guido López-Gavilán’s spicy musical take on Hemingway’s favorite cocktail will have you ready to party!

Note: Vaccinations are no longer required but strongly recommended. Masks are recommended for high-risk individuals. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website.

Tickets: $20-$89 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/stravinsky-grieg/