Richmond Navy Week at the VMHC

For the first time in the history of its program, the U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week to Richmond, Virginia, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is honored to serve as the flagship venue.

5:00 - 7:00 PM Interactive Demonstrations

The museum will host seven interactive demonstrations. Among these events are Sailors from the U.S.S. Constitution in their historic 1813 uniforms, Sailors from the Expeditionary Warfare Community, a history display from the Navy History and Heritage Command, meteorologists from the Fleet Weather Center, a biologist from the U.S. Fleet Forces Environmental Department, and Sailors from U.S.S Virginia (SSN-74) who will share their experiences aboard a nuclear-powered attack submarine. The museum galleries will be open from 5:00 -7:00 pm for guests attending the demonstrations to also view the museum. Registration is not required for the interactive displays and galleries.

7:00 PM Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Lecture

These interactive activities are anchored by a lecture and discussion on the life and legacy of Richmond native, Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely. Admiral Gravely served in World War II and the Korean War and led an illustrious career in the U.S. Navy, going on to become the first African American Commander, Captain, and Flag Officer. The discussion will be led by Dr. Regina T. Akers, Sr. Historian at the Naval History and Heritage Command.

A ticket (free) is required for the lecture at 7:00 pm. VMHC Members, remember to log in to reserve your ticket.

The content and opinions expressed in these presentations are solely those of the speaker and not necessarily of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.