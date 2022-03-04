The Richmond Home + Garden Show, presented by Woodfin: Your Home Team, takes place at the Richmond Raceway Complex March 4-6, 2022, and features more than 200 home improvement, landscaping, and gardening experts under one roof. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation and improvement, meet local garden specialists and designers, and shop, compare, and save with our trusted exhibitors! SHOW DATES + HOURS:

Friday, March 4, 11AM – 8PM / Saturday, March 5, 10AM – 8PM / Sunday, March 6, 10AM – 5PM