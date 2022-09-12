Richmond Choral Society “Open Rehearsal”

Calling all singers! Think you might like to sing with a chorus with a rich history, wonderful repertoire and great camaraderie? Then come join the Richmond Choral Society for an “open rehearsal” on Monday, September 12, 2022! Doors open at 6:30 pm, with rehearsal beginning at 7PM. We’ll provide the sheet music; all you need is your voice! Afterward, you’ll have time to chat with our members over light refreshments. This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know our group! If you did NOT sing with us last season, please bring proof of your COVID-19 vaccination. Thanks! For more information, please visit www.richmondchoralsociety.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Richmond-Choral-Society-191682374198209/

Cost: Free