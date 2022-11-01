Richmond Ballet's Studio Two

In the Night

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

Music by Frédéric Chopin

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, A World Premiere

Choreography by Jennifer Archibald

Music by various artists

Studio Two explores the triumphs and trials of love. Under a starlit sky, three couples dance to Chopin’s soothing nocturnes in Jerome Robbins’ In the Night. Witness young love, enduring commitment, and contentious drama in this stunning masterpiece work of the 20th century.

Renowned choreographer Jennifer Archibald returns to fully realize Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner, a ballet that had its beginnings in last spring’s New Works Festival. Inspired by the iconic 1967 film of the same name, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner addresses the intolerances faced by interracial couples and highlights the fortitude, simplicity, and beauty of love. Set to music by soul legends such as Donny Hathaway and Ray Charles, this world premiere will breathe new life into a vintage Hollywood story.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.