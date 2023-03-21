Richmond Ballet Presents Studio Three: New Works Festival

STUDIO THREE

New Works Festival

March 21-26

Choreography by Norbert De La Cruz III, Nancy Paradis, Claudia Schreier, and Yury Yanowsky

Four choreographers, all new to working with Richmond Ballet, have 25 hours each to create a sketch of a work to be presented at the New Works Festival. A fan-favorite Studio performance, the New Works Festival has introduced some of the Ballet’s most beloved choreographers, including both Ma Cong and Katarzyna Skarpetowska, to Richmond audiences. This year’s festival will feature the diverse talents of Norbert De La Cruz III, Nancy Paradis, Claudia Schreier, and Yury Yanowsky, four remarkable choreographers of today.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.