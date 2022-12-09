Richmond Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

Brand new scenery designed by Alain Vaës, a new Chinese dance choreographed by Ma Cong, and refreshed costumes make their much-anticipated debut this December. While these stunning designs will delight with their vibrant colors and fantastical imagery, they extend from the same storybook vision for which Stoner Winslett’s production is so beloved. Don’t miss your chance to experience this next magical evolution to The Nutcracker this holiday season!