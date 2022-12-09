Brand new scenery designed by Alain Vaës, a new Chinese dance choreographed by Ma Cong, and refreshed costumes make their much-anticipated debut this December. While these stunning designs will delight with their vibrant colors and fantastical imagery, they extend from the same storybook vision for which Stoner Winslett’s production is so beloved. Don’t miss your chance to experience this next magical evolution to The Nutcracker this holiday season!
Richmond Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
to
Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Oct 28, 2022
