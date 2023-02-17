Richmond Ballet Presents 'Firebird with Serenade'

FIREBIRD WITH SERENADE with Richmond Symphony

'Firebird' | Choreography by Ma Cong | Music by Igor Stravinsky

'Serenade' | Choreography by George Balanchine | Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Enter a world of myth and magic as Prince Ivan, the thirteen princesses, and the Firebird battle the evil sorcerer Koschei. Ma Cong’s one-act 'Firebird,' set to Stravinsky’s triumphant score, will make its East Coast premiere on the Carpenter Theatre stage this February. Featuring powerful choreography and striking costumes, sets, and lighting, Cong’s modern take on this classic folktale is not to be missed.

The perfect complement to the mystical Firebird, George Balanchine’s 'Serenade' will open the program. 'Serenade,' the first ballet Balanchine choreographed in the United States, marked a turning point in the history of American ballet. With one of the most iconic and breathtaking openings of any ballet, this ensemble work showcases the technique and musicality of neoclassical ballet at its best.

Tickets start at $25. Visit etix.com or call the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 804.344.0906 x224.