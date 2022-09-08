Rhythms on the Riverwalk Concert Series

Join us at Riverwalk Landing for this free outdoor concert series.

Our exciting six-week concert series features local favorites who play a little bit of everything—jazz, big band, and country. Don’t forget your blankets and chairs. Coolers permitted. Pack a picnic to enjoy supper and a serenade or arrive early to enjoy dinner and drinks at Historic Yorktown’s restaurants. Food trucks will also be available for a quick bite or light snack.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.