Revolutionary War Weekend: Captive Beyond the Mountain

Saturday, August 27, 20229:00 AM

Sunday, August 28, 20225:00 PM

Frontier Culture Museum

1290 Richmond AvenueStaunton, VA, 24401United States (map)

Revolutionary War Weekend: Captive Beyond the Mountain is the museum's largest living history event with over 50 living historians. Join the museum in exploring the experience of British and German POWs in the Shenandoah Valley during the Revolutionary War.

This event takes place over two days on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. General admission rates apply and is free to Annual Passholders.

Schedule for the day:

While many interpretive activities will be on-going throughout the day, we have some can’t miss activities happening on specific sites.

9:30 – Morning Formation, Drill & Roll call at 1820s farm

10:00 AM – Milking Demo on English Farm

11:30 AM – Feeding the army: Ration issuance at 1820s Farm

12:00 PM – Interactive Patrol at 1820s farm

1:00 PM – Meet the Baroness Von Riedesel at 1820s farm

1:30 PM – Presentation on Black Loyalists at Mt Tabor Church

2:00 PM – Court Martial Program at schoolhouse

2:30 PM – Women of the Army Presentation at 1760s farm

3:00 PM – Grand Review & Musket Demonstration at 1820s farm

3:30 PM – Prisoner’s put on a play by the tinsmith's shop

4:00 PM – Native Americans in the Revolution presentation at American Indian farm

On Saturday, Lucky Duck Kettle Corn will be on site and on Sunday, Rick’s BBQ will be onsite for both the event and for the Roots Concert Series.