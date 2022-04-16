The event features unlimited free samples of 30 plus craft beers and ciders from 15 different breweries, live music by local favorites, the Dave Cynar Band and Kershaw & Foutz, corn hole, vendors, food available for purchase from delicious food trucks, unique auction, and raffle items and more! Be sure to visit our very own colonial-style tavern where reenactors will be dressed in period attire and will speak about the relevance of beer and ale in the 18th century.
Revolutionary Beer Fest
to
Khedive Shrine Center 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, outdoors