Revolutionary Beer Fest

to

Khedive Shrine Center 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320

The event features unlimited free samples of 30 plus craft beers and ciders from 15 different breweries, live music by local favorites, the Dave Cynar Band and Kershaw & Foutz, corn hole, vendors, food available for purchase from delicious food trucks, unique auction, and raffle items and more! Be sure to visit our very own colonial-style tavern where reenactors will be dressed in period attire and will speak about the relevance of beer and ale in the 18th century.

Info

Khedive Shrine Center 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, outdoors
757-482-4480
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Revolutionary Beer Fest - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Revolutionary Beer Fest - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Revolutionary Beer Fest - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Revolutionary Beer Fest - 2022-04-16 13:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Newsletter-Jan/Feb

Most Popular