Beloved local favorite Red Pump Kitchen is reopening its doors on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with a reimagined menu, new dishes, and expanded cooking classes. The artisan Italian concept in the heart of downtown Charlottesville now offers an elevated culinary experience with a four-course tasting menu that changes weekly and includes optional curated wine pairings. Red Pump will still have fan-favorite small plates including the popular wood-fired delights available at the bar, in the window, or al fresco on the patio. The Tasting menu and À-la-carte dining are open from Wednesday through Sunday, from 5-10 p.m. To make a reservation, visit RESY. For more information, visit RedPumpKitchen.com.
Revamped Red Pump Kitchen Reopens In Downtown Charlottesville
to
Historic Main Street 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Historic Main Street 301 Main Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690
Business & Career, Food & Drink Event