Revamped Red Pump Kitchen Reopens In Downtown Charlottesville

Beloved local favorite Red Pump Kitchen is reopening its doors on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with a reimagined menu, new dishes, and expanded cooking classes. The artisan Italian concept in the heart of downtown Charlottesville now offers an elevated culinary experience with a four-course tasting menu that changes weekly and includes optional curated wine pairings. Red Pump will still have fan-favorite small plates including the popular wood-fired delights available at the bar, in the window, or al fresco on the patio. The Tasting menu and À-la-carte dining are open from Wednesday through Sunday, from 5-10 p.m. To make a reservation, visit RESY. For more information, visit RedPumpKitchen.com.