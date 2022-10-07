"Return to Eating, Drinking, and Merriment" Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

In Ecclesiastes it is written that “there is nothing good for a man under the sun except to eat and to drink and to be merry.” The Return to Eating, Drinking, and Merriment exhibit celebrates the way that food and drink bring people together and bring joy to our lives.

The exhibit focuses on art inspired by food—real and metaphorical—that nourishes the viewer, as well as the rituals and places that celebrate the social gathering around sustenance. It is a hybrid show that combines a national ceramic cup show focused on drinking vessels; with a regional two-dimensional and non-ceramic three-dimensional show that echoes these themes.

Please join us for the opening reception on Friday, October 7 from 7-9pm. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite. Come enjoy the artwork and mingle with artists and art appreciators during this unveiling of the exhibit.

The exhibit is juried by Jeremy Wallace, a nationally recognized wood and soda fired potter, who completed a year-long residency at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg, FL and then returned to Baltimore in 2014 as the Lormina Salter Fellow at Baltimore Clayworks. His work has been exhibited nationally, and in 2016 he was chosen as a Ceramics Monthly Emerging Artist. He currently resides in Baltimore and maintains his studio practice at Baltimore Clayworks. In conjunction with the exhibit, Jeremy Wallace is conducting a workshop at the gallery on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Event details and registration will be at DelRayArtisans.org/workshops

Return to Eating, Drinking, and Merriment exhibit runs October 7–29, 2022 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm (closed on October 30).

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. For more information, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits or contact the contact the curator, Stephen Lally, at 703-819-9990 or slallypottery@gmail.com.

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.