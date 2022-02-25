Resilience, Wisdom And Skill: A Life Of Service At Maymont And Beyond

Learn what it was like to work at Maymont during the Gilded Age and Jim Crow eras as historical interpreters portray monologues based on the oral histories of the domestic staff. Then take a virtual tour with a historical educator to explore the Maymont Mansion and grounds from the perspective of the African Americans who were in service here 100 years ago.

Register online by February 24. Advance registration is required.

The program will be pre-recorded and streamed online in real-time for discussion. Registration is required by February 24.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.