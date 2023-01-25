Research Sprint | History Unfolded: U.S. Newspapers & the Holocaust

Volunteer to help uncover history with us! What did Virginia newspapers report about Nazi persecution during the 1930s and 1940s? In partnership with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Library of Virginia offers this virtual “research sprint” into our newspaper collection. By identifying Holocaust-related articles in Virginia newspapers, we will begin to understand what the average Virginian could have known during WWII. Orientation to the History Unfolded project will be provided by United States Holocaust Memorial Museum staff members.

Library of Virginia staff members will guide volunteers to access historic newspapers online. Minimum age is 16 (12 with an adult).Contact Sonya Coleman for more information at makinghistory@virginiamemory.com or call Hands On at 804-330-7400. Volunteers will be emailed the Zoom link and instructions the week of each event.

This is a free event. Registration required.