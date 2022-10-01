Research Sprint | History Unfolded: U.S. Newspapers & the Holocaust

Volunteer to help uncover history with us! What did Virginia newspapers report about Nazi persecution during the 1930s and 1940s? In partnership with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Library of Virginia offers this “research sprint” into our newspaper collection. By identifying Holocaust-related articles in Virginia newspapers, we will begin to understand what the average Virginian could have known during WWII. Orientation to the History Unfolded project will be provided by United States Holocaust Memorial Museum staff members.

Library of Virginia staff members will guide volunteers to access microfilmed newspapers. Minimum age is 16 (12 with an adult). For more information, contact Sonya Coleman at makinghistory@virginiamemory.com.

This is a free event. Registration required