Reed Environmental Writing Award

The Southern Environmental Law Center’s annual Reed Award honors the best in environmental writing. This year’s event will feature reflections from this year’s winners, Corban Addison on his book “Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial” and Isabelle Chapman on her story “Gambling ‘America’s Amazon’”. Heather McTeer Toney, respected author and expert on environmental and climate justice issues, will be this year’s featured speaker. Register to receive a free copy of “Wastelands,” this year’s book award winner.

The in-person event will be held at the CODE Building, located at 225 West Water Street on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville, Va. during the Virginia Festal of the Book.

