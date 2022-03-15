Reckoning our History: The Untold Story of YWCA South Hampton Roads

For more than 100 years, the YWCA of South Hampton Roads has strengthened social movements that eliminate racism; empower women; and promote peace, justice, and dignity for all through advocacy, local programming, and services. However, Laura E. Titus, who sought the charter in 1906 to begin what is now YWCA South Hampton Roads, is not given credit in the historic record. Reckoning our History is an exhibition that seeks to reckon this story of the previously untold founding of YWCA South Hampton Roads through works by artists from Teens With a Purpose, with support from local artist Chris Green.