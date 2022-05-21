Leadership Fairfax’s Teen Leaders Workshop inspires and motivates young people to gain self-awareness, develop their communication and networking skills, and create meaningful connections with and learn from Fairfax County leaders. Over the course of two days and featuring multiple dynamic workshops, teens will learn more about themselves and their leadership styles and understand how to better collaborate with others to engage in their communities and achieve results.

Real Talk Teen Leadership Workshop is available on a first come, first served basis

The workshop will be held for a maximum of 35 high school Juniors and Seniors ONLY.

Workshop Schedule:

SAT, May 22: 9 am - 4 pm

SUN, May 22: 9 am - 3 pm

Workshop Topics Covered & Opportunities Offered:

-Understand Your Leadership Style

- Improve Communications Skills

- Practice Public Speaking

- Create a Résumé That Represents You, and...

- Connect with Fairfax County Leaders

Scholarship Applications available upon request. Please e-mail innocentia@leadershipfairfax.org.

APPLY NOW to reserve your place!