(re)Framing Hope: Design + Protest

Creative expression and design – both directly and indirectly – influenced Richmond activists, artists, organizers, and others who mobilized during the summer of 2020 to collectively respond to communal trauma, systemic racism, and amplify the Black Lives Matter movement. In their creative output, we see the anger and anguish of a city, but also the vibrant and visceral hope for healing.

(re)Framing Protest – in partnership with Richmond Free Press photojournalists Regina Boone and Sandra Sellars,– offers a framework to explore tactics such as graffiti and graphic design can give voice to traumatic social unrest while also becoming a transformative blueprint for unexpected placemaking and community building.