Join the Richmond Choral Society for a concert that’s a feast for the eyes as well as the ears! Visual components and instrumentalists enhance the beauty of the choral music that has made an indelible impact on many movies through the years. With Markus Compton, conductor and Keith Tan, piano. For more information and to order tickets, please visit our website https://www.richmondchoralsociety.org
RCS Goes to the Movies - Great Choral Music of the Silver Screen
Louis F. Ryan Recital Hall 711 Saint Christopher's Road, Virginia 23226
Concerts & Live Music
Apr 29, 2023