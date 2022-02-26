He was plagued by self-doubt and had abandoned his music. But when inspired to compose again, Sergei Rachmaninoff wrote the music that would make him immortal. George Li plays the Second Piano Concerto. “He is a powerhouse,” The New York Times declares of George Li. Music Director Valentina Peleggi also conducts Shostakovich’s defiant Fifth Symphony.
Ravishing Rachmaninoff
to
Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Feb 18, 2022Feb 20, 2022
Feb 18, 2022Feb 21, 2022