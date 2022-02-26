Ravishing Rachmaninoff

Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

He was plagued by self-doubt and had abandoned his music. But when inspired to compose again, Sergei Rachmaninoff wrote the music that would make him immortal. George Li plays the Second Piano Concerto. “He is a powerhouse,” The New York Times declares of George Li. Music Director Valentina Peleggi also conducts Shostakovich’s defiant Fifth Symphony.

