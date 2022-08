Ranky Tanky kicks off the season with an unforgettable opening concert featuring playful songs, soulful vocals and funky beats that celebrate the enduring spirit of the Gullah, while forging a new path for American music.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or via the link provided: https://tickets.su.edu/22-09-ranky-tanky

Box Office at Shenandoah University:

1460 University Dr

Winchester, VA 22601