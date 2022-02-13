RACHMANINOV RHAPSODY – Dark Glow

James Ross, Music Director

Sara Daneshpour, piano

Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

On February 12 and 13, ASO is joined by renowned soloist Sara Daneshpour with Rachmaninov’s romantic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Strings take center stage with George Walker’s Lyric for Strings and Beethoven’s Quartet for Strings in C-sharp minor, expanded for full orchestra. The program also features Sibelius’ epic tone poem, Finlandia.

Masks are required and all attendees must be vaccinated. For information based on current health guidelines, please visit our website prior to each concert.

Tickets: $20-$85 adult, $5 youth, $15 student

https://alexsym.org/performance/rachmaninov-rhapsody/