Media Alert: Rachel Burns performs ‘Living My Breast Life’ at Jammin’ Java on November 16

November 3, 2022

What: Jammin’ Java welcomes Rachel Burns: ‘Living My Breast Life’ to its renowned and beloved stage for a one-night-only special performance. The live in-person event will feature music from Rachel’s most recent release, ‘Living My Breast Life’, amongst other catalog selections, and stories behind the songs.

Who: Rachel Burns, Retro/Pop Soul singer-songwriter and D.C.-based recording artist. Rachel’s latest EP, ‘Living My Breast Life,’ is already reaching mass audiences since its first single, “I Did It” released on Sept 30th; it was followed up by a new single every Friday in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since the release of her new material in 2022, Rachel has been featured on WJLA, AP News, A&R Factory, and Alchemical Records, amongst others. Her latest EP released by Meteorotic Records also includes singles, “Hope Is A Tricky Thing”, “Not Today”, and “Hangy Sallys.”

When: 7:30 p.m. (EST) Wednesday, November 16

Where: Jammin' Java, 227 Maple Ave East, Vienna, VA 22180.

Why: Rachel Burns: ‘Living My Breast Life’ at Jammin’ Java is a great way to experience the full spectrum of this inspirational, poignant, and sometimes humorous project. The singer-songwriter will be sharing an in-depth look behind her songs and intimate tellings of her Stage III Breast Cancer diagnosis and survival story. This will be a wonderful way to share in the community and is sure to be thoroughly entertaining and uplifting for all who attend.

Background: Rachel Burns is a Stage III Breast Cancer Survivor and Pop/Soul songwriter who focuses on creating music that feels personable, original, and one-of-a-kind. The songwriter has released a new project titled ‘Living My Breast Life,’ coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

‘Living My Breast Life’ has much to offer, not just musically. From day one, Burns has been trying to empower women of all backgrounds. Her vision dovetails beautifully with the scope of this new EP. Musically, the release feels like a groundbreaking move forward in Burns’ artistry.

Learn more about Rachel Burns by visiting www.rachelburnsmusic.com and stream the entire ‘Living My Breast Life’ EP now on all major digital streaming platforms. All five Official Music Videos accompanying the project can now be viewed on Burns’ YouTube Channel.

For more information: Please visit https://www.jamminjava.com/shows/rachel-burns-living-my-breast-life/