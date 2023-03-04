Quilting Workshop with Unicia Buster

Join us at The Branch Museum to create a one-of-kind miniature art quilt with textile artist Unicia Buster.

You will be using the log cabin pattern which was just one of the many patterns in quilting thought to be used as part of the Underground Railroad's coded messages in quilts. This pattern was chosen and created as a typeface by Vocal Type in the current exhibition, "Characters: Type + Progress."

Participants will learn about fabric painting using stencils, piecing, sandwiching, quilting, and binding. You will also learn about finishing and hanging options.