"PURTY": Life Drawing Session - Gesture and Short Poses

Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, check out our rhyming programs in September—including our PURTY: Life Drawing Session focused on gesture and short poses.

Drop-in and practice life drawing on Tuesday, September 6 from 7-9pm. Bring your supplies and join us at the gallery to draw or paint our nude model. Traditional drawing media (such as pencils, pens, and charcoal) are welcome; and pastels, watercolor and ink are permissible. Please do not bring acrylics or oil paints. We don't supply easels - only plenty of chairs - but you are welcome to bring your own easel if you want to use one. All skill levels are welcome.

The first part of this session will be focused on gesture poses (dynamic 1-5 minute poses) to loosen up and participate in a fun, fast-paced drawing experience. The second hour will be a few short poses for more detailed drawings.

Fees for this session are $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Register now or pay at the gallery before the session. If you have any questions, please contact Erica Hughes at Programs@DelRayArtisans.org.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
703-838-4827
