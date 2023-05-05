Prints in May @ DRA: Exploring the Possibilities Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: May 5–27, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, May 5, 7-9pm

The Prints in May @ DRA: Exploring the Possibilities exhibit at Del Ray Artisans gallery features art that explores the possibilities of printmaking and imprinting on paper and objects. The exhibit features traditional printmaking techniques such as relief prints, intaglio prints, monoprints, handmade and digital prints on their own and with mixed media, along with fabrics, ceramics and other objects enhanced with block prints or imprints.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, May 5 between 7-9pm to meet curators Ellen Rosenthal and Kitty Russell and the artists. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite.

In addition, join us for our May programs:

Saturday, May 6, 1-3pm - Print Day in May - Come watch printmaking demonstrations and create “make and take” prints. This family-friendly, free event will be held outside the gallery weather permitting. All ages are welcome to drop in, meet some printmakers, enjoy some printmaking activities, and have fun! Print Day in May is an annual, global celebration of printmaking, where people all over the world make a print, and then post it to the Print Day in May website.

Saturday, May 13, 10am-4pm - Spring Art Market in Colasanto Park - Our annual outdoor (rain or shine) market, just outside the gallery, showcases artwork in a wide range of media including ceramics, fiber, jewelry, mixed media, paper, photography, and more. Shop original work from local artists—perfect for gifts or treat yourself!

Sunday, May 14, 1-3pm | Del Ray Urban Sketchers at St Elmo’s - Bring your art supplies and join us outside St. Elmo's Coffee Pub in Del Ray (2300 Mount Vernon Avenue) to sketch. This program is drop-in, free, and open to the public.

Tuesday, May 16, 7-9pm | Life Drawing at Del Ray Artisans - Bring your art supplies and join us at the gallery to draw or paint our nude model. The fee for each session is $8 Del Ray Artisans member / $10 non-member. Drop-in or register to reserve your seat.

Tuesday, May 23, 7-9pm | Partners in Art Evening at Del Ray Artisans - Join our art-support group to share artistic goals, techniques, and the local art scene. Bring one or two artworks, in any medium and at any stage, for advice and feedback. The program is free; RSVP to the coordinator in advance.

The Prints in May @ DRA: Exploring the Possibilities art exhibit runs May 5-27, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm (closed on Sunday, May 28). For a sneak peek of the exhibit, visit the gallery on First Thursday, May 4 from 12-9pm.

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. Del Ray Artisans, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

For more information, please visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.