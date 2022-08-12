Prince William County Fair

to

Prince William County Fairgrounds 10624 10624 Dumfries Rd, Manassas, Virginia 20112

The Prince William County Fair returns for its 73rd year! Back in 2022 featuring 90's Nite, Kids Night, The Miss Prince William County Fair Pageant, Space Adventure Thrills Show, The Mullet Contest, Tracy Byrd performs, plus all your county fair favorites!

Discounted advance tickets & Tracy Byrd tickets on sale now at pwcfair.com!

Fair opens at 5pm M, W, Th, & F

Fair opens at 2pm Tues, Sat, & Sun

More info at www.pwcfair.com

Interested in becoming a commercial vendor sponsor OR if you'd like to advertise your business with the fair - email chrissy@pwcfair.com

Info

Prince William County Fairgrounds 10624 10624 Dumfries Rd, Manassas, Virginia 20112
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
7033680173
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-12 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-13 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-14 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-15 17:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-16 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-16 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-16 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Prince William County Fair - 2022-08-16 17:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular