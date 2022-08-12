The Prince William County Fair returns for its 73rd year! Back in 2022 featuring 90's Nite, Kids Night, The Miss Prince William County Fair Pageant, Space Adventure Thrills Show, The Mullet Contest, Tracy Byrd performs, plus all your county fair favorites!

Discounted advance tickets & Tracy Byrd tickets on sale now at pwcfair.com!

Fair opens at 5pm M, W, Th, & F

Fair opens at 2pm Tues, Sat, & Sun

More info at www.pwcfair.com

Interested in becoming a commercial vendor sponsor OR if you'd like to advertise your business with the fair - email chrissy@pwcfair.com