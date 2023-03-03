Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight Exhibition

Raven and the Box of Daylight Exhibition by Preston Singletary will be on view at the Chrysler Museum. Located in the Special Exhibition Galleries.

The immersive exhibition features the work of internationally acclaimed glass artist Preston Singletary and tells the Native American story of Raven and his transformation of the world—bringing light to people by means of the stars, moon, and sun.

Through an immersive, multisensory experience, Raven and the Box of Daylight takes visitors on a journey of transformation from darkness to light. In addition to Singletary’s striking glass artworks, the exhibition features storytelling combined with original music, coastal Pacific Northwest soundscapes, and projected images.