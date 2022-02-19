Presidents' Day Brunch at Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.

Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. invites local residents and visitors to celebrate Presidents’ Day weekend in the Nation’s Capital. The Presidents' Day Brunch offers guests a selection of chef-inspired menu with classic brunch favorites. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet some of history's most notable past Presidents. Meet, chat, and take photos with the Presidential reenactors throughout brunch.

Presidents’ Day Brunch is Sunday, February 20 from 9:00a.m. – 2:00p.m. Adults USD 75 and children USD 35. For reservations, please call +1 (202) 787 6148.

Enjoy a little grownup time after brunch with the Panda Club, Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C.'s exclusive children's club. Let the little ones have a playdate in our two room club with games, movies, crafts, video games, reading, and more. White House Nannies is on hand to supervise and play. To reserve a spot please call

+1 (202) 787 6189.