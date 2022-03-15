Preserving the Names: How the Virginia War Memorial Works

Ever wondered how the Commonwealth of Virginia ended up with the close to 12,000 names listed at the Virginia War Memorial? It's not a simple answer. Join Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle and Research and Policy Manager Kyndall Drumheller, as they explain the detailed, rewarding work that goes into selecting and enshrining names of our fallen heroes here at the Virginia War Memorial. Questions from the public will be taken during the program. Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yfHX0B2MSmee05b85C0q9g

Short link: https://bit.ly/3JlPY6g