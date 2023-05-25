Preceding the Conflict: Key Moments that led to the Vietnam War

From French rule in the 1800s to the Japanese invasion during World War II, Vietnam has had a tumultuous modern history that reached a critical point with America’s involvement in the Vietnam War. By looking at the impact of key countries like France, Japan, and China, and the significance of key individuals such as Ho Chi Minh, we can get a better picture of what was happening in Vietnam in the decades leading up to the Vietnam War. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon as she discusses colonial rule, the Indochinese Communist Party, and the series of events that would lead to American participation in Vietnam.

