Pre-Valentine's Day Beer Pairing

Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701

Want to know what beer to get for your love's favorite chocolate? Or vice-versa?

Come in and get a special flight, carefully curated to pair with chocolates.

You will get a set flight of five beers and a chocolate or candy to go with each one.

Info

