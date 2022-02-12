Pre-Valentine's Day Beer Pairing

Want to know what beer to get for your love's favorite chocolate? Or vice-versa?
Come in and get a special flight, carefully curated to pair with chocolates.
You will get a set flight of five beers and a chocolate or candy to go with each one.
Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Want to know what beer to get for your love's favorite chocolate? Or vice-versa?
Come in and get a special flight, carefully curated to pair with chocolates.
You will get a set flight of five beers and a chocolate or candy to go with each one.
Feb 13, 2022
© 2016-2020 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.