Pre-Performance Talk: "MoodSwing, Then and Now"

to

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Nearly 30 years after the release of the album MoodSwing, what’s the enduring legacy of the quartet’s album and what’s the current state of the industry? Join jazz musician and arts leader Cyrus Pace for this exploration of an album that the Chicago Tribune heralded as a “recording that speaks eloquently to the connoisseur and the casual listener alike.”

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: "MoodSwing, Then and Now" - 2022-09-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: "MoodSwing, Then and Now" - 2022-09-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pre-Performance Talk: "MoodSwing, Then and Now" - 2022-09-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pre-Performance Talk: "MoodSwing, Then and Now" - 2022-09-27 18:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular