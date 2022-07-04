Come celebrate Independence Day with us and enjoy music by The Ronnie Johnson Band. This local group plays a great mix of country & rock. We’ll be open late so you can head straight over to Graves Mountain Lodge for their great fireworks display five minutes down the road. Family, friends, and pets welcome too! Burnt End Bbq will be here all day! No cover.
Pre-Fireworks Party at DuCard Vineyards
DuCard Vineyards 40 Gibson Hollow Lane, Virginia 22719
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
