Post-Performance Q&A with Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

After experiencing the spirited sounds of Eileen Ivers and Universal Roots, engage with the musicians in this open discussion.

In the hands of celebrated nine-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion Eileen Ivers, the violin pushes fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to an intensely driving world stage experience. Ivers and her band open the season with a whirling, upbeat evening celebrating the influences of Celtic tradition.

About Eileen Ivers

A celebrated guest soloist with over 50 symphony orchestras, Ivers has been called a “sensation” by Billboard magazine and “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” by the New York Times.

One of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions ever, Ivers has a celebrated over 30-year career as a performer, composer, producer, songwriter, band leader, educator, and multi-instrumentalist, connecting American, Irish traditional, jazz, blues, and world roots.

Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:30 PM

Moss Art Center, Blacksburg Virginia

