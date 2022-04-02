PopUp RVA at The Diamond

RVA's Largest Weekly Vendor Market is BACK for our 2nd Season!
Featuring dozens of artisan, craft, and other local business vendors.
LIVE MUSIC every week!
PLUS: Beer & Wine and Food Trucks!
See the growing list of participating vendors at: https://PopUpRVA.com/
Types of vendors include: Woodworking, Art & Homemade, Activities & Games, Clothing, Jewelry & Accessories, Kitchen & Beverage, Beauty Supplies & Services, Pet & Pet Supplies, Desserts, Beer & Wine, Locally Grown Products, CBD, VA Distilleries, Non-Profit & Cause Based, & MORE!
Every Saturday: 10am - 3pm
at The Diamond!
New and Different Vendors Every Week!
Come support small business!
https://PopUpRVA.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/743386763736395