Popcorn Thursday: That’s Gross: The Worst of Military Cuisine

As the old marching cadence goes, "They say that in the Army, the food is mighty fine." It's not. In this episode of Popcorn Thursday, Virginia War Memorial Director Clay Mountcastle will be joined by a panel of seasoned veterans who not only survived combat, but military food as well. Hear their stories of SOS, MREs, and the grueling truth of what Uncle Sam did to their bellies.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3MPoRTQ

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PPXIyqI0Sl2WGIuoPTs-uw