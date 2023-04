Allow Sage Cohen to bring out your inner poet in her guide to creating poetry.

Poet Sage Cohen will offer friendly prompts and inspiring poem examples to help you generate two poem starts. All levels of experience welcome!

Sage Cohen is a poet, writing guide, and strategic marketer. She is the author of Writing the Life Poetic; Write A Poem A Day; and three other books. Sage offers information and inspiration for poets and writers at sagecohen.com.