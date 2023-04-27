Poetry Reading | The Southern Poetry Anthology, Volume IX: Virginia

In honor of April as Poetry Month, join us online to celebrate The Southern Poetry Anthology Volume IX: Virginia, a new anthology of poems by Virginia poets published by Texas A&M University Press. This collection includes well-known and celebrated poets as well as newer voices who continue to broaden and enrich the commonwealth’s literary legacy. Writers from throughout the state will read from their featured work during this virtual event presented by poets Tara Bray and Lynda Fleet Perry. A Q&A session with the poets will follow the readings.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at 804.692.3536 or elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration is required.

