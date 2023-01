Monday, January 23rd 7pm at the Dominion Energy Center:

Join us in celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Poe Museum! Writers R.L. Stine (Goosebumps) and Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death, Black Panther) take the stage to honor the legacy of Edgar Allan Poe, dubbed the “master of the macabre.” Listen to insights from two of the most talented writers of our time, and discover how Poe’s strange and groundbreaking works still influence our world today. Purchase your tickets here.